Volumes spurt at Igarashi Motors India Ltd counter

-
ALSO READVa Tech Wabag schedules board meeting BEML Ltd leads losers in 'A' group Va Tech Wabag standalone net profit rises 8128.00% in the December 2017 quarter Va Tech Wabag reports consolidated net profit of Rs 35.83 crore in the December 2017 quarter Nifty hits 3-week closing high on growth optimism
-
Igarashi Motors India Ltd notched up volume of 1.22 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 23.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5301 shares
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd, Va Tech Wabag Ltd, Karnataka Bank Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 March 2018.
Igarashi Motors India Ltd notched up volume of 1.22 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 23.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5301 shares. The stock slipped 2.77% to Rs.795.70. Volumes stood at 7252 shares in the last session.
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd witnessed volume of 1.35 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24963 shares. The stock dropped 2.68% to Rs.350.40. Volumes stood at 25906 shares in the last session.
Va Tech Wabag Ltd clocked volume of 4.22 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80510 shares.
The stock lost 8.06% to Rs.473.65. Volumes stood at 2.89 lakh shares in the last session.
Karnataka Bank Ltd clocked volume of 83.69 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.98 lakh shares. The stock lost 7.35% to Rs.118.50. Volumes stood at 10.55 lakh shares in the last session.
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd notched up volume of 30439 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7435 shares. The stock slipped 2.02% to Rs.3,225.00. Volumes stood at 8209 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU