Volumes spurt at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd counter

Financial Services Ltd registered volume of 3.03 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 30.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10053 shares

Hindalco Industries Ltd, Siti Networks Ltd, Wipro Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 March 2018.

Financial Services Ltd registered volume of 3.03 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 30.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10053 shares. The stock rose 0.54% to Rs.1,168.00. Volumes stood at 11270 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 22.89 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.36 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.83% to Rs.228.00. Volumes stood at 4.66 lakh shares in the last session.

registered volume of 39453 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12761 shares.

The stock slipped 1.91% to Rs.18.00. Volumes stood at 5848 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 15.51 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.33 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.10% to Rs.290.85. Volumes stood at 5.03 lakh shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 12302 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5534 shares. The stock slipped 1.32% to Rs.2,407.95. Volumes stood at 13080 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)