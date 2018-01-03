VST Tillers surges after reporting strong sales in Dec

jumped 6.74% to Rs 2,617.90 at 9:17 on after the company said that sales of power tillers surged 113.5% to 3,004 units in December 2017 over December 2016.

Sales of remained unchanged at 611 units in December 2017 over December 2016.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 January 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 107.41 points, or 0.32%, to 33,919.67. The Small-Cap index was up 149.35 points, or 0.78%, to 19,307.59.

On the BSE, 1,605 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with an average volume of 1,037 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 2,672 in intraday trade, which is also a 52-week high for the stock. The stock had hit a low of Rs 2,545 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,750 on 4 January 2017.

The company had reported net profit of Rs 18.70 crore on revenue of Rs 175.49 crore in Q2 September 2017.

manufactures power tillers, tractors, paddy transplanters and diesel engines.

