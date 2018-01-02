Weak market breadth

Trading was lackluster in early afternoon trade as key benchmark indices were hovering near flat line. At 12:20 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex, was up 12.29 points or 0.04% at 33,825.04. The 50 index was up 5.85 points or 0.06% at 10,441.40.

Among secondary barometers, the Mid-Cap index was down 0.45%. The Small-Cap index was down 0.40%. Both these indices underperformed the

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On BSE, 1,597 shares fell and 1,012 shares rose. A total of 119 shares were unchanged. Breadth was strong in early trade.

Capital goods shares were mixed. and Engineering (down 3.38%), (down 2.54%), Industries (down 1.79%), (down 1.67%), (down 1.27%), BEML (down 1.23%), (down 1.16%), (down 1.05%), India (down 0.77%), (down 0.64%) and (down 0.26%), edged lower. (up 0.18%), (up 0.19%), (up 0.32%), Bharat Heavy Electricals (up 1%), (up 1.22%), (up 1.32%) and (up 3.56%), edged higher.

Engineering and construction L&T was down 0.84% to Rs 1,251.15.

Realty shares were mixed. (HDIL) (down 2.87%), Sobha (down 2.33%), (down 2.16%), (down 1.92%), Unitech (down 1.42%), Anant Raj (down 1.11%), Estate (down 1.1%), (down 0.86%), (down 0.82%) and (down 0.07%), edged lower. Omaxe (up 0.24%), (up 0.53%), (up 0.69%), (up 2.16%), (up 7.44%) and (up 9.94%), edged higher.

On the macro front, the Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.70 in December 2017 from 52.60 in November 2017. The data was announced during trading hours today, 2 January 2018.

Overseas, Asian shares were trading higher. Market in is closed for holiday. US market was shut yesterday, 1 January 2018, on account of

