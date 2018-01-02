Weak market breadth

Trading was lackluster in early afternoon trade as key benchmark indices were hovering near flat line. At 12:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 12.29 points or 0.04% at 33,825.04. The Nifty 50 index was up 5.85 points or 0.06% at 10,441.40.
Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.45%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.40%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.
The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On BSE, 1,597 shares fell and 1,012 shares rose. A total of 119 shares were unchanged. Breadth was strong in early trade.
Capital goods shares were mixed. Reliance Defence and Engineering (down 3.38%), Punj Lloyd (down 2.54%), Praj Industries (down 1.79%), Crompton Greaves (down 1.67%), GE T&D India (down 1.27%), BEML (down 1.23%), AIA Engineering (down 1.16%), SKF India (down 1.05%), Havells India (down 0.77%), GE Power India (down 0.64%) and Lakshmi Machine Works (down 0.26%), edged lower. Jindal Saw (up 0.18%), Bharat Electronics (up 0.19%), Suzlon Energy (up 0.32%), Bharat Heavy Electricals (up 1%), ABB India (up 1.22%), Siemens (up 1.32%) and Thermax (up 3.56%), edged higher.
Engineering and construction major L&T was down 0.84% to Rs 1,251.15.
Realty shares were mixed. Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL) (down 2.87%), Sobha (down 2.33%), Parsvnath Developers (down 2.16%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 1.92%), Unitech (down 1.42%), Anant Raj (down 1.11%), Indiabulls Real Estate (down 1.1%), DLF (down 0.86%), Sunteck Realty (down 0.82%) and Godrej Properties (down 0.07%), edged lower. Omaxe (up 0.24%), Oberoi Realty (up 0.53%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.69%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.16%), Peninsula Land (up 7.44%) and D B Realty (up 9.94%), edged higher.
On the macro front, the Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.70 in December 2017 from 52.60 in November 2017. The data was announced during trading hours today, 2 January 2018.
Overseas, Asian shares were trading higher. Market in Japan is closed for holiday. US market was shut yesterday, 1 January 2018, on account of New Year's Day.
