Weizmann Forex announces resignation of company secretary

-
ALSO READJetking Infotrain announces resignation of company secretary Taaza International announces resignation of company secretary Jubilant Industries announces resignation of company secretary and compliance officer China will guarantee safety, liquidity and value of FX reserves Nirav Commercials standalone net profit declines 10.00% in the June 2017 quarter
-
On 03 January 2018Weizmann Forex announced that Nirav Shah has resigned as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU