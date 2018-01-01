JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Jiya Eco-Products approves preferential issue of convertible warrants
Business Standard

West Leisure Resorts announces resignation of CS

Capital Market 

With effect from 01 January 2018

West Leisure Resorts announced the resignation of Peter Fernandes as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 01 January 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 19:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements