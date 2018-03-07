JUST IN
Yarn Syndicate standalone net profit rises 3975.00% in the December 2017 quarter

Sales decline 93.84% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Yarn Syndicate rose 3975.00% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2017 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2016.

Sales declined 93.84% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2017 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2016. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2017Dec. 2016% Var.Sales0.182.92 -94 OPM %-611.113.42 -PBDT2.910.10 2810 PBT2.900.08 3525 NP3.260.08 3975

First Published: Wed, March 07 2018. 12:56 IST

