Yarn Syndicate standalone net profit rises 3975.00% in the December 2017 quarter

Sales decline 93.84% to Rs 0.18 croreNet profit of Yarn Syndicate rose 3975.00% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2017 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2016.
Sales declined 93.84% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2017 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2016. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2017Dec. 2016% Var.Sales0.182.92 -94 OPM %-611.113.42 -PBDT2.910.10 2810 PBT2.900.08 3525 NP3.260.08 3975
