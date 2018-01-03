Yash Papers jumps after starting commercial production of tableware unit

Papers jumped 9.57% to Rs 63 at 9:52 on after the company said that the commercial production of tableware unit (phase - 1) of the company started from 2 January 2018.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 January 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 107.70 points, or 0.32%, to 33,919.96. The Small-Cap index was up 183.81 points, or 0.96%, to 19,342.05, outperforming the Sensex.

High volumes were witnessed on the counter. On the BSE, 3.02 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with an average volume of 1.95 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock of small-cap company had hit a high of Rs 67.80 in intraday trade, which is also a 52-week high for the stock. The stock had hit a low of Rs 61.30 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 19 on 9 January 2017.

The company reported net profit of Rs 4.11 crore on revenue of Rs 53.35 crore in Q2 September 2017.

Papers, located in Faizabad, India, manufactures machine-glazed varieties of paper.

