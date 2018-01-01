JUST IN
Business Standard

Yash Papers' Unit III declared as Pioneer Unit

Capital Market 

Under Industrial Investment Promotion Rules, 2003

Yash Papers announced that the competent committee under Chairmanship of District Magistrate, Faizabad has declared the company's Unit III of the Company as Pioneer Unit under Industrial Investment Promotion Rules, 2003. This would entitle following benefits to the Company:-

1. The repayment period of Interest Free Loan under the said scheme would increase from 7 years to 10 years.

2. The loan eligibility period for Interest Free Loan under the said scheme would increase from 10 years to 15 years from the date of 1st Sale i.e. 12 June 2007.

First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 18:04 IST

