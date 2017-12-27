Yes Bank becomes 1st to establish MTN programme on India INX's Global Securities Market

At IFSC, IndiaBSE's India International Exchange (India INX) has welcomed Yes Bank, as the first to establish a USD 1 billion Medium Term Notes Programme on its Global Securities Market, India's first capital raising platform for international investors in any currency, located at Gujarat International Finance Tec City (GIFT City) IFSC.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU