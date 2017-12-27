JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Larsen & Toubro secures orders worth Rs 1125 cr
Business Standard

Yes Bank becomes 1st to establish MTN programme on India INX's Global Securities Market

Capital Market 

At IFSC, India

BSE's India International Exchange (India INX) has welcomed Yes Bank, as the first to establish a USD 1 billion Medium Term Notes Programme on its Global Securities Market, India's first capital raising platform for international investors in any currency, located at Gujarat International Finance Tec City (GIFT City) IFSC.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 11:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements