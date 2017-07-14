Zee Entertainment Enterprises gets NCLT approval for scheme of arrangement

On 13 July 2017

Entertainment Enterprises announced that the Mumbai Bench of Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), at the hearing held on 13 July 2017 has approved the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Reliance Big Broadcasting and Big Magic and Azalia Broadcast Private for demerger of the General Entertainment Broadcast business from these Reliance entities vesting into the Company at the close of 31 March 2017.

