Zen Technologies recovers on bargain hunting

was up 2.07% to Rs 103.50 at 15:20 on BSE, with the stock recovering on bargain hunting after recent slide.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was down 65.32 points or 0.2% at 32,804.40.

On the BSE, 1.10 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 109 and a low of Rs 98.55 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 115.90 on 28 November 2017 and a 52-week low of Rs 46.45 on 28 September 2017.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month till 4 December 2017, advancing 20.14% compared with the Sensex's 2.42% fall. The stock had also outperformed the market over the past one quarter, gaining 103.21% as against the Sensex's 3.68% rise. The scrip had also outperformed the market over the past one year, advancing 57.82% as against the Sensex's 25.31% rise.

Shares of had fallen 10.18% in the preceding four trading sessions to settle at Rs 101.40 yesterday, 4 December 2017, from its closing of Rs 112.90 on 28 November 2017.

reported net loss of Rs 2.15 crore in Q2 September 2017, compared with net loss of Rs 3.37 crore in Q2 September 2016. Net sales rose 6.1% to Rs 8.23 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

is engaged in the design, development and manufacture of training simulators.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)