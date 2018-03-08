Zydus Cadila partners with Medicure

To launch NDA product ZYPITAMAG ( magnesium) in US

announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Medicure International Inc., a subsidiary of (Medicure) to commercialize its 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) product, (ZYPITAMAGTM) in the The launch of ZYPITAMAG, which is used to manage cholesterol levels, marks the first branded product launch for Zydus in the U.

Medicure is a U. S. company and has a proven track-record of successful commercialization of products in the therapeutic segments of As a part of this agreement, Zydus will hold the NDA and Medicure will be responsible for the sales and marketing of ZYPITAMAG.

Approved in strengths of 1 mg, 2 mg and 4 mg, ZYPITAMAG is an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor indicated for Patients with or mixed as an to diet to reduce elevated total cholesterol (TC), low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), apolipoprotein B (Apo B), triglycerides (TG), and to increase highdensity lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C).

