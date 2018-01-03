10 killed in Nigeria mosque attack

A teenage male suicide bomber exploded himself in a mosque in Nigeria's town on Wednesday, killing 10 people including his biological father, officials said.

The suicide bomber detonated an strapped to his body during an early morning prayer in the northeastern state of Borno, reported.

"The suicide bomber hailed from town. He disowned his parents and joined the terrorists in the bush," said an official.

The said another suspected suicide bomber was killed in Rann, another town located in Kala-Balge area of

Rogers Nicholas, the of the troops fighting the terror group in Nigeria, said only five bodies of the victims had been recovered by the military.

has made considerable gains on the front, with its security forces having dislodged its fighters from the Sambisa Forest, their last enclave in the country.

