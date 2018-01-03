10 killed in Nigeria mosque attack

A teenage male suicide bomber exploded himself in a mosque in Nigeria's Gamboru town on Wednesday, killing 10 people including his biological father, officials said.
The suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device strapped to his body during an early morning prayer in the northeastern state of Borno, Xinhua news agency reported.
"The suicide bomber hailed from Gamboru town. He disowned his parents and joined the terrorists in the bush," said an official.
The Nigerian military said another suspected suicide bomber was killed in Rann, another town located in Kala-Balge area of Borno.
Rogers Nicholas, the commander of the troops fighting the Boko Haram terror group in Nigeria, said only five bodies of the victims had been recovered by the military.
Nigeria has made considerable gains on the Boko Haram front, with its security forces having dislodged its fighters from the Sambisa Forest, their last enclave in the country.
