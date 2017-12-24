JUST IN
10 killed in Pakistan road accident

IANS  |  Islamabad 

At least 10 people were killed and 15 others injured in a road crash in Pakistan's Sindh province on Sunday.

Two passenger coaches collided head-on on the Indus Highway area in Sehwan Sharif district, Xinhua news agency quoted a senior police official as saying.

The official the accident took place due to over-speeding. The two drivers escaped.

Several of the injured were said to be critical, the official added.

--IANS

ksk

First Published: Sun, December 24 2017. 12:40 IST

