10 killed in Pakistan road accident

At least 10 people were killed and 15 others injured in a road crash in Pakistan's Sindh province on Sunday.
Two passenger coaches collided head-on on the Indus Highway area in Sehwan Sharif district, Xinhua news agency quoted a senior police official as saying.
The official the accident took place due to over-speeding. The two drivers escaped.
Several of the injured were said to be critical, the official added.
--IANS
ksk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU