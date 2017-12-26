11 killed in Arab coalition airstrike near Sanaa

At least 11 people, including two minors, were killed and four others were injured on Monday in an aerial bombing carried out by the Saudi-led Arab coalition west of the Yemeni capital, eyewitnesses told

The witnesses explained that the coalition aircraft bombed a building four times in the town of Aser, near

The bombing left the house, located behind the town's Egyptian Graveyard, totally destroyed and killed nine people who were inside.

Two minors who were passing through the area at the time of the air raid were also killed, according to the witnesses.

has been mired in a civil war between forces loyal to (backed by the Arab coalition), and Houthi rebels, who currently control

