37 people feared dead in Philippine city mall fire

Business Standard

11 wounded in Christmas weekend shootings in Chicago

IANS  |  Chicago 

Eleven people have been wounded in shootings across the US city of Chicago in the first 14 hours of the Christmas holiday weekend.

The most recent shooting happened on Saturday. A 21-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle on the Northwest Side when someone walked up and fired shots at him before running away, Xinhua reported.

The man was shot in the left thigh and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Centre, where his condition was stabilized, Chicago Sun-Times quoted Chicago Police as saying.

In 2016, 59 people were shot in Chicago over the holiday weekend, leaving 11 dead.

First Published: Sun, December 24 2017. 07:38 IST

