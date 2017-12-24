11 wounded in Christmas weekend shootings in Chicago

Eleven people have been wounded in shootings across the US city of in the first 14 hours of the holiday weekend.

The most recent shooting happened on Saturday. A 21-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle on the Northwest Side when someone walked up and fired shots at him before running away, reported.

The man was shot in the left thigh and was taken to Masonic Medical Centre, where his condition was stabilized, Sun-Times quoted Police as saying.

In 2016, 59 people were shot in over the holiday weekend, leaving 11 dead.

