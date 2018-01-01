JUST IN
12 killed in Costa Rica plane crash

IANS  |  San Jose 

At least 12 people have been killed when their small plane crashed in a mountainous region of Costa Rica's Guanacaste province, the media reported.

"There are no survivors," the daily La Nacion reported, citing Security Minister Gustavo Mata.

The plane reportedly carrying 10 passengers, at least five of whom shared the same last name, and two pilots. Local firefighters were reportedly on the scene, in Bejuco, in the canton of Nandayure, Xinhua reported on Sunday.

The Cessna 208B, operated by Nature Air, had taken off from Punta Islita Resort, in Nandayure, and was on its way to the capital San Jose.

The interim deputy director of the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ), Michael Soto, told the La Nacion he was preparing to head to the site of the crash.

"Right now we are readying a specialized group to travel to the area," said Soto.

First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 06:08 IST

