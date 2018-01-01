12 killed in Costa Rica plane crash

At least 12 people have been killed when their small plane crashed in a mountainous region of Costa Rica's province, the media reported.

"There are no survivors," the daily reported, citing

The plane reportedly carrying 10 passengers, at least five of whom shared the same last name, and two pilots. Local firefighters were reportedly on the scene, in Bejuco, in the canton of Nandayure, reported on Sunday.

The Cessna 208B, operated by Nature Air, had taken off from Punta Islita Resort, in Nandayure, and was on its way to the capital

The of the (OIJ), Michael Soto, told the he was preparing to head to the site of the crash.

"Right now we are readying a specialized group to travel to the area," said Soto.

