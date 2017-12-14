13 killed, 15 injured in Somalia suicide attack

-
At least 13 people were killed and 15 others injured in a suicide attack that targeted a police academy here, Somalian authorities said on Thursday.
Most of the casualties were police officers. The incident took place when the officers were training, reports Efe news.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
