13 killed, 15 injured in Somalia suicide attack

Most of the casualties were police officers. The incident took place when the officers were training.

IANS  |  Mogadishu 

Somalia bomb blast
Somalia bomb blast (Photo: Twitter)

At least 13 people were killed and 15 others injured in a suicide attack that targeted a police academy here, Somalian authorities said on Thursday.

Most of the casualties were police officers. The incident took place when the officers were training, reports Efe news.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
First Published: Thu, December 14 2017. 15:37 IST

