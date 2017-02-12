3 more AIADMK MPs join Panneerselvam camp

Three more sitting Lok Sabha MPs from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Sunday extended their support to acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

The three – Perambalur MP Marutharajaa, Vellore MP B Senguttuvan and Thoothukudi MP Jeyasingh Thiyagaraj Natterji – visited Panneerselvam at his residence here.

"We expect six more MLAs to join," an leader told IANS preferring anonymity.

With two MPs expressing their support for Panneerselvam, the total number of sitting Lok Sabha members in Pannerselvam's camp has gone up to six.

The has 37 MPs in Lok Sabha.

On Saturday, four sitting Lok Sabha members – Sathyabama, representing the Tirupur constituency; Ashok Kumar, representing the Krishnagiri constituency; Sundaram, representing the Namakkal constituency, and R Vanaroja, representing the Thiruvannamalai constituency – joined the camp.

Sitting Rajya Sabha member V Maitreyan was the first MP to join Panneerselvam.

Till Saturday evening, 6 MLAs, including one state minister Pandiarajan, and two very senior leaders, had joined the Panneerselvam camp.