2 suspected of planning attacks detained in France

A man and a woman suspected of planning attacks in have been arrested by France's internal intelligence agency DGSI, the media reported.

The two persons had no apparent link between them, reported on Tursday citing BFMTV. The suspects were a 21-year-old man detained in and a 19-year-old woman arrested in

In the past several years, has become a major target of terrorist attacks.

On November 13, 2015, about seven simultaneous shootings and fresh explosions rocked central during the evening. One of the shootings resulted in a hostage taking crisis at the Bataclan theater and concert hall, killing at least 140 people and wounding many.

Following the attacks, had imposed emergency security rules, since which, the country has been overwhelmed again by another wave of attacks, with the bloodiest at city of Nice where a man drove his truck into a crowd on in 2016, killing 86 people.

In October of 2017, French signed the which he said was necessary to ramp up security at home to combat high terrorism menace.

The bill enshrines emergency security rules into which empowers the police to search or arrest criminals without prior judicial approval and restrict people's movements or gatherings.

