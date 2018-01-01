20 killed in two road accidents in Nigeria

At least 20 people have been killed in two road accidents in Nigeria's Jigawa and Ogun states, officials said.

Abdu Jinjiri, told reporters on Sunday in Dutse, the state capital, that 15 people, including two children, died in an accident involving a bus and a truck along Gujungu-Gumel road in Kaugama area of the state on Saturday evening, reported.

"A seven passengers-capacity vehicle overloaded with 14 passengers rammed into a truck coming from the opposite direction on Gujungu-Gumel road," he said.

In Ogun state, the (FRSC) said five persons died and 13 others injured in an accident on the on Sunday.

Clement Oladele, Ogun Sector of FRSC, said two vehicles and 18 people were involved in the accident.

Road accidents take place frequently in due to reckless driving, bad road conditions and overloading.

