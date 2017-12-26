20 Saudi officials, princes accused of corruption released

Around 20 Saudi Arabian princes and officials accused of corruption were released after accepting financial settlement, reported Monday.

Among those released were a former of the and a number of businessmen, to the was quoted by the Sabq website as saying, reported.

More people are expected to be freed soon as part of the government's pledge to end the country's largest corruption case in history that has attracted attention worldwide.

The officially announced early this month that 159 individuals were arrested over corruption charges. Most of them have agreed on financial settlement.

Early last month, reported that 11 princes and 38 sitting or former ministers were arrested over corruption charges.

The arrest orders were issued by a panel formed by Saudi and headed by

The panel also announced that it is reopening the case of the 2009 deadly floods and investigating the case related to the Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) Coronavirus.

The panel summoned 320 individuals to provide more information, while detaining a number of suspects. It has also frozen 376 of the detainees or related persons.

