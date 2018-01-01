2018: Bollywood celebs wish happiness, success in New Year

A host of stars, including Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, and have wished their fans, friends and well-wishers a year full of joy, happiness and success.

Here's what they have tweeted:

Lata Mangeshkar: Namaskar. sabko naye varsh ki bahut bahut shubhkaamanayein. (Namaskar. Wishing you all a very Happy New Year).

Amitabh Bachchan: Year new. Happiness new. Life goals new.

Sridevi: Wishing all a very happy and prosperous new year! May all your dreams and aspirations come true this year! Happy 2018. Happy New Year.

Rishi Kapoor: As it's not possible to reply to each and everyone,I wish all the people a great "Happy New Year-2018" God Bless!

Anupam Kher: Happy New year to all of you. May God give you all the happiness in the world.

Shraddha Kapoor: Happy New Year everyone! May this year be filled with all things amazing. Wishing you all a magical 2018!

Ekta Kapoor: Loads to achieve loads to do! I hope health and happiness and comfort of loved ones be with us all through the new year ! For now melancholy and gratitude for all the things we have.

Farhan Akhtar: Happy new year and yes, you must accept cookies. Big hug.

Madhur Bhandarkar: May the New Year bring new hopes, new aspirations, new joys and new successes in our life's journey. Wishing a Happy 2018.

Sonu Sood: Have a super year ahead. May all ur dreams come true.

Bipasha Basu: Happy New Year 2018.

Karan Singh Grover: Wish you all a very happy new year! May 2018 be a super awesome year for all of us!

Nargis: Have a Happy and Prosperous 2018! Happy New Year 2018.

Preity Zinta: Happy New Year to all of you wonderful people out there loads of love and happiness always. Happy New Year 2018.

Kriti Sanon: Happy New Year everyone! To new experiences, lots of memorable moments and happiness! Be safe!

Dia Mirza: Love more. Feel more. Care more. Do more. Read more. Laugh more. Happy New Year.

