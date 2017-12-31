206 militants killed, 75 persuaded to give up arms in 2017: DGP

JUST IN
IANS  |  Srinagar 

A total of 206 militants were killed by security forces in Jammu amd Kashmir and 75 others persuaded to shun violence in 2017, state police chief S.P. Vaid said on Sunday.

Addressing a media conference here, Director General of Police Vaid said there were many misconceptions about "Operation All Out" started by the security forces in J&K during 2017.

"I want to make it clear that this operation is not only about killing militants, but also to bring them back into the mainstream.

"This year, while we killed 206 militants, we brought 75 youth back who had either joined or were about to join the militancy. Apart from this seven youth, who had picked up arms, were brought back due to the support their families showed to us," he said.

Vaid also said that the state police also achieved major successes in curbing drug abuse by booking 34 persons under Public Safety Act.

First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 16:54 IST

