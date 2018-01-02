3.2-magnitude jolts Thane

An earthquake measuring 3.2 on the scale jolted and surrounding areas on Tuesday morning, the said.

According to the preliminary report of the Indian Meteorological Department, the quake at a depth of 10 kms below the surface, was recorded at 2.21 a.m.

The epicentre of the quake was calculated at latitude 19.8 degrees north and 73.1 degrees east, falling in region.

There are no reports of any casualties or damage to properties, officials said.

