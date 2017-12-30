3 killed in shooting in Houston

Three persons, including the gunman, have been killed in a shooting incident in in the US state of Texas, police said.

Police Department told reporters on Friday in a briefing that the shooter, who was a former employee of an auto repair shop, shot and killed two employees at the shop, reported.

The shooter then walked out to the yard and shot himself dead, said the

Finner said there were multiple people inside the shop when the shooting happened. He said police have contacted the family of the shooter, but declined to confirm the gender of the shooter.

No other injuries have been reported. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. Police said more detailed information would be released after investigation.

--IANS

pgh/

