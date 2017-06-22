3 militants killed, army officer injured in J&K

Three militants were killed and an was injured on Thursday in a gunfight between the holed up militants and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The militants were killed in Kakapora area in a joint operation by the security forces including Rashtriya Rifles, Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a police spokesman said.

"All the three slain militants belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit. Three weapons have been recovered from them," he said.

Police sources said an was also injured during the fierce exchange of gunfire.

Following specific information about the presence of militants, security forces late on Wednesday evening surrounded the New Colony area.

As the security forces tightened the cordon, the hiding militants fired at them, triggering a gunfight.

"Searches are still going on but the firing has ended," the police spokesman said.