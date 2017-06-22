TRENDING ON BS
3 militants killed, army officer injured in J&K

Police sources said an Army Major was also injured during the fierce exchange of gunfire

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Three militants were killed and an Army Major was injured on Thursday in a gunfight between the holed up militants and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The militants were killed in Kakapora area in a joint operation by the security forces including Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a police spokesman said.

"All the three slain militants belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit. Three weapons have been recovered from them," he said.

Police sources said an Army Major was also injured during the fierce exchange of gunfire.

Following specific information about the presence of militants, security forces late on Wednesday evening surrounded the New Colony area.

As the security forces tightened the cordon, the hiding militants fired at them, triggering a gunfight.

"Searches are still going on but the firing has ended," the police spokesman said.

