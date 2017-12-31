30 killed in Kenya road accident

At least 30 persons were killed and dozens injured in a road accident on a major highway in west on Sunday.

The accident occurred at dawn when a bus and a trailer collided at a known black spot on the Nakuru- highway, reported.

Police said the bus was carrying passengers to from the border town of Busia, and the trailer was heading to the town of in northwest

Gideon Kibunja, the of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, said 28 bodies were found from the wreckage of the bus at the scene, while another two were retrieved from the trailer.

--IANS

ahm/bg

