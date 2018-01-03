36 dead in Peruvian bus crash

The death toll from a bus that fell off from a steep cliff near Peru's ocean-side capital on Tuesday has reached 36, reported.

"So far, the accident ... has left 36 people dead and seven injured, the confirmed," cited national news agency as saying.

The bus was carrying some 50 passengers when it collided into an oncoming trailer truck around midday and skidded off the road about 48 kilometres north of Lima, in a location known as Pasamayo.

Officials said earlier that the trailer truck had invaded the wrong lane and was to blame for the accident.

Images of the showed the wreckage of the bus landed upside down on rocky shoreline, some 100 meters below the highway.

Rescue workers were using a helicopter to retrieve the bodies and extract the injured, who have been taken to area hospitals.

