38 IS suspects detained in Turkey

on Thursday detained at least 38 people over their suspected links to the Islamic State (IS) terror group in the city of

Counter-terrorism units launched simultaneous operations in various areas in earlier in the day, reports

has lately tightened operations against IS suspects while stepping up security measures across the country as the New Year is approaching.

Twelve suspects, who were allegedly planning to carry out lone-wolf attacks during New Year celebrations by using vehicles and knives, were captured in the southern province of on Tuesday.

Abdulkadir Masharipov, an Uzbek national, shot dead 39 people at on last year. The IS claimed responsibility.

--IANS

ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)