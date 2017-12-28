40 killed in Kabul suicide attack

At least 40 people were killed and over 30 injured here on Thursday in a inside an Islamic religious school situated in a building which also houses the offices of an news agency.

The explosion took place around 10.30 a.m. in the Qala-e-Nazar area, Nasrat Rahimi, for the told news, adding that the victims included women and children.

The said the building where the attack took place also houses the office of the Sada-E- ( Voice) news agency and a mosque.

The attack has not yet been claimed by any insurgent group.

On Monday, eight people were killed and two injured in a suicide bomb attack near an office of the (NDS) in the capital city's Shashdarken neighbourhood.

The Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the attack.

--IANS

ksk/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)