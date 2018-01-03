48 killed in Peru bus accident

At least 48 people were killed and six others injured when a bus went off a highway in and plunged off a cliff, police said.

The accident occurred on Tuesday night on the Pan American Highway North about 45 km from in Pasamayo, an area overlooking the known as "The Devil's Curve", reports news.

"Twelve more bodies are inside the bus," the said.

The emergency services worked to rescue the survivors and to locate the deceased among the twisted irons of the bus before the tide covered the vehicle, which belongs to the

An emergency told that the rest of the bodies inside the damaged will be taken out on Wednesday.

The bus was en route to from the northern city of

The accident occurred when the bus collided with a tractor-trailer and fell off the cliff.

