6 killed in Sydney seaplane crash

Business Standard

IANS  |  Sydney 

At least six people were killed after a seaplane crashed into Jerusalem Bay near Sydney, Australian New South Wales (NSW) Police confirmed on Sunday.

The Sydney Seaplanes aircraft, carrying a pilot and five passengers, crashed at about 3.15 p.m. and a search and rescue operation was launched to locate the aircraft which is believed to be submerged, Xinhua news agency reported.

Debris and an oil slick have been found on the surface of the water.

NSW Police confirmed all six bodies had been recovered by about 7.30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to local media reports, the seaplane was returning a party of five people from a restaurant to Rose Bay in Sydney's east when it crashed into the water.

"We don't know why the plane crashed," Commander of the Kurung-Gai Local Area Command, Acting Superintendent Michael Gorman, told reporters.

Sydney Seaplanes confirmed that an incident had occurred with a plane believed to belong to the company. Sydney Seaplanes offers scenic flights over Sydney tourist attractions and waterways including the Opera House, the Harbour Bridge and Pittwater, as well as the Hawkesbury River region.

First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 15:50 IST

