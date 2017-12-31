6 killed in Sydney seaplane crash

At least six people were killed after a seaplane crashed into Bay near Sydney, Australian (NSW) Police confirmed on Sunday.

The aircraft, carrying a pilot and five passengers, crashed at about 3.15 p.m. and a search and rescue operation was launched to locate the aircraft which is believed to be submerged, reported.

Debris and an have been found on the surface of the water.

confirmed all six bodies had been recovered by about 7.30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to local media reports, the seaplane was returning a party of five people from a restaurant to in Sydney's east when it crashed into the water.

"We don't know why the plane crashed," of the Kurung-Gai Local Area Command, Michael Gorman, told reporters.

confirmed that an incident had occurred with a plane believed to belong to the company. offers scenic flights over Sydney tourist attractions and waterways including the Opera House, the and Pittwater, as well as the region.

