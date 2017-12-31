6 killed in Sydney seaplane crash

-
ALSO READWoman rescued after two days stuck in Australia mine shaft Australian government restores grip on power in by-election 'Let foreign universities collaborate to achieve India's 2020 education target' Michael Hussey expects Aussies to bring in another spinner for Sydney Test Turnbull fined for not wearing life-jacket on boat
-
At least six people were killed after a seaplane crashed into Jerusalem Bay near Sydney, Australian New South Wales (NSW) Police confirmed on Sunday.
The Sydney Seaplanes aircraft, carrying a pilot and five passengers, crashed at about 3.15 p.m. and a search and rescue operation was launched to locate the aircraft which is believed to be submerged, Xinhua news agency reported.
Debris and an oil slick have been found on the surface of the water.
NSW Police confirmed all six bodies had been recovered by about 7.30 p.m. on Sunday.
According to local media reports, the seaplane was returning a party of five people from a restaurant to Rose Bay in Sydney's east when it crashed into the water.
"We don't know why the plane crashed," Commander of the Kurung-Gai Local Area Command, Acting Superintendent Michael Gorman, told reporters.
Sydney Seaplanes confirmed that an incident had occurred with a plane believed to belong to the company. Sydney Seaplanes offers scenic flights over Sydney tourist attractions and waterways including the Opera House, the Harbour Bridge and Pittwater, as well as the Hawkesbury River region.
--IANS
ahm/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU