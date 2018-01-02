JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Terrorism

Carrie Underwood's face needed over 40 stitches

Business Standard

60 IS militants killed in Afghanistan

IANS  |  Kabul 

Sixty Islamic State (IS) militants were killed after Afghan security forces raided hideouts in Nangarhar province on Tuesday, an official said.

The militants were killed in Haska Mina district. Eighteen militants were also injured in the early morning raids, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the official, the militants have been using civilian houses in the district.

--IANS

ksk/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 13:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements