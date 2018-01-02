60 IS militants killed in Afghanistan

Sixty Islamic State (IS) militants were killed after Afghan security forces raided hideouts in Nangarhar province on Tuesday, an official said.
The militants were killed in Haska Mina district. Eighteen militants were also injured in the early morning raids, reports Xinhua news agency.
According to the official, the militants have been using civilian houses in the district.
