69,000 Indian babies born on New Year's Day: Unicef

The Children's Fund (Unicef) has estimated that nearly 386,000 babies were born on New Year's Day, with heading the list with 69,070.

More than 90 percent of the births took place in less developed regions, reports

The reported that globally over half the births were estimated to have taken place in nine countries: (69,070), (44,760), (20,210), (14,910), Indonesia(13,370), the US (11,280), the Democratic Republic of the (9,400), (9,020) and (8,370).

Among those children, some will unfortunately not make it past their first day.

In 2016, an estimated 2,600 children died within the first 24 hours every day of the year. said that for almost two million newborns, their first week was also their last.

In all, 2.6 million children died before the end of their first month. Among them, more than 80 percent died from preventable and treatable causes such as premature birth, complications during delivery and infections like sepsis and pneumonia.

Over the past two decades, the world has seen unprecedented progress in child survival, halving the number of children worldwide who die before their fifth birthday to 5.6 million in 2016.

But despite these advances, there has been slower progress for newborns. Babies dying in the first month account for 46 percent of all deaths among children under five.

Next month, will launch "Every Child Alive," a global campaign to demand and deliver affordable, for every mother and newborn.

These solutions include a steady supply of clean water and at health facilities, presence of a skilled health attendant during birth, disinfecting the umbilical cord, breastfeeding within the first hour after birth and skin-to-skin contact between the mother and child.

--IANS

mr/soni

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)