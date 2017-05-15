78% Americans want investigation into Russian meddling in Trump's election

Seventy-eight per cent of Americans believe an independent commission or a special prosecutor should handle the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election, according to a new poll.

The NBC NEWS/Wall Street Journal poll issued on Sunday asked the people whether they would rather see an independent investigation or Congress handle the probe, The Hill magazine reported.

Just 15 per cent picked Congress, while 78 per cent supported an independent commission or special prosecutor.

The results follow a week of upheaval in the investigation.

On May 9, President Donald Trump fired Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey who was leading the probe. Since then, Trump and various members of the administration have pushed back on the need for an independent commission to continue the investigation.

The was probing Russian interference in the election as well as whether members of Trump's presidential campaign colluded with Moscow.

Trump on Saturday confirmed he believes the investigation should go forward in "the House, the Senate, the FBI", reports The Hill magazine.

Although polls show a partisan split when asked whether they agree with the President's decision to fire Comey -- 58 per cent of Republicans approve while 66 per cent of Democrats disapprove -- there is strong agreement on questions of who should run the ongoing investigation.

Very few Americans asked in the poll had no opinion, with low single digit responses.

Meanwhile, Trump's job approval rating remains at 39 per cent, but 30 per cent say Trump's decision to fire Comey has given them a less favourable impression of the President and 61 per cent say the firing has not changed their opinion of the President.

The NBC/WSJ poll was conducted from May 11 to 13 among 800 adults.