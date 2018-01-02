8% GoI savings bond subscription not stopped: Secretary

Contrary to the earlier notice on the matter, the GOI Savings Bonds, 2003, scheme has not been closed but the is being lowered to 7.75 per cent, the said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the had announced that its GOI Savings Bonds, 2003, earning eight per cent interest per annum, will cease subscription from the close of banking business on January 2.

on Tuesday tweeted that the eight per cent Savings Bonds Scheme, also known as RBI Bonds Scheme, is not being closed. It is being replaced by 7.75 per cent Savings Bonds Scheme.

The bonds -- with a tenure of six years, minimum investment of Rs 1,000, no limits on maximum investment and the option to receive interest on a half-yearly basis -- are available in physical form only and are not listed or tradable on stock exchanges.

The interest received from these bonds is taxable at the marginal rate of income tax the investor is liable for.

These became a preferred choice for investors seeking fixed income like senior citizens and pensioners after the cut interest rates on fixed deposits and small savings schemes like the post office monthly income scheme and (PPF) to below eight per cent in April 2016.

Last week, the cut the interest rates on small saving schemes, including National Savings Certificates (NSCs), (PPF) and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), by 0.2 percentage point for the fourth quarter of the fiscal (January-March).

The PPF and NSCs earn 7.6 per cent interest from January 1, while KVPs earn even less (7.3 per cent).

Earlier, PPF, NSC and KVP were offering 7.8, 7.8 and 7.5 per cent interest, respectively.

The interest on the Senior Citizen's Savings Scheme of five-year period has been retained at 8.3 per cent.

