Fire in Delhi's Chandni Chowk: 80 shops gutted, no casualties reported

At least 80 shops were gutted after a major fire broke out in the city's Chandani Chowk area on Monday night, officials said on Tuesday.
"A fire call in a saree shop was received at 10 pm, following which 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot," a fire official told IANS.
It took over four and a half hours to douse the flames.
No one was injured in the blaze. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. The police has started a probe.
