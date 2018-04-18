A battle between KXIP batting and SRH bowling (IPL Preview)

Kings XI Punjab's batting will be up against the effective of in an (IPL) game between two in-form teams here on Thursday.

While have registered two wins in three matches so far, have won three games in a row, as both the teams registered crucial wins at the beginning of the tournament.

The match at the Stadium pits a home side that has a lot of batting firepower against a side that is very balanced and their line-up one of the best in the tournament.

Punjab's top-order batsmen Lokesh Rahul, Karun Nair -- both from -- have delivered in the first three matches.

One thing that will please the northern outfit is the return to form of West Indian marauder Chris Gayle, who blasted 63 off 33 deliveries during their four-run win over Chennai Super Kings in their last match.

However, will want another veteran, Yuvraj Singh, and to also be among the runs as the home batsmen will require to be on top of their game against the bowlers.

SRH's strength lies in their which has a lot of variety. They have restricted their opponents in three matches within the 150-run mark.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who bowled 18 dot balls against Mumbai Indians, is a prime example. Besides Rashid, the likes of Billy Stanlake, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shakib Al Hasan, and provide a lot of options.

Bhuvneshwar did not play against MI due to but came back strongly to pick up three wickets for 26 runs against KKR, which must have relieved the Kane Williamson-led side.

Also, one cannot underestimate SRH's batting might. Hyderabad's all three wins have come while chasing.

Shikhar Dhawan, with 130 runs so far, has continued his superb form in the limited-overs

With two crucial knocks of 50 and 36, Williamson has sent a message that the pressure of captaincy even in T20 doesn't overpower him. Williamson has been a class act for and continues to be so here, ensuring that the side doesn't miss the leadership shown by former

may continue to use wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha as a top-order batsman even if he has not cashed in on the opportunities so far.

Apart from him, the likes of Shakib, are proven performers and will look to showcase their talent again, especially against bowlers who have proved to be expensive, barring young Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

will hope fellow bowlers like Andrew Tye, and restrict the line-up.

The squads:

SRH: (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Arman, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Sandeep Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi Eisakhil, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal.

KXIP: (Captain), Axar Patel, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Zadran, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.

