A young Indian takes yoga to Afghanistan

A young teacher from is quietly making waves in Afghanistan, spreading the ancient Indian science of harmonisation of body, mind and spirit to a rising number of enthusiasts in that country.

In a short span since he based himself in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif, Ghulam Askari Zaidi, in his mid-30s, has helped popularise among numerous young and not-so-young Afghans -- both male and female.

Originally from Lucknow, Zaidi was sent to for a year by the (ICCR).

Zaidi has been involved with the Foundation at Mazar-e-Sharif, once the hub of the anti-Taliban Northern Alliance, set up by the Olympic Committee's zonal unit in collaboration with the there.

Zaidi said in a telephonic interview that people in Afghanistan, particularly youths, were most enthusiastic about

"The reason is they find it beneficial in so many ways. People have been attracted to because of the health benefits they can get from it as well as spiritual well-being," he said.

"Some are also interested in teaching and promoting in other countries," he added. "And with all the conflict and war around them, they find soothing."

Zaidi's classes are held mostly within the premises of the at Mazar-e-Sharif. Some are held in selected school classrooms.

"The classes attract both male and female students of all age groups," he said. "Some students are from women's organisations. Others are sportspersons or the physically challenged. There are a lot of children as well."

A post-graduate in from Dev Sanskriti Vishwa Vidyalaya (DSVV) in and an Assistant Professor at its department, Zaidi interacts with the Afghans learning in English, Farsi and Urdu.

While initially he found some hesitation amongst some Afghans in learning as they felt it was linked to Hinduism, their understanding has radically changed now, he said.

One reason for this, he felt, was the influence of the Indian media in More and more Afghans realised that although an ancient Indian science, was about mind control and having better health through systematic and regular practice.

Zaidi admitted there were some problems too.

"While the environment in is generally favourable for yoga, there are certain constraints arising mostly from issues related to security," he said.

"These hinder free movement and classes outside the consulate complex have to be held under tight security."

Afghan women in particular, both young and the not-so-young, prefer to learn in classrooms instead of in the open, Zaidi said. "But it is safe to say that has got a firm footing in "

Two more students from the Dev Sanskriti Vishwa Vidyalaya here are likely to be sent on similar deputations by the ICCR, said

--IANS

mr/tb

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)