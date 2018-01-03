AAP picks Rajya Sabha nominees, triggering criticism

The on Wednesday named veteran leader Sanjay Singh, Sushil and Narain Dass as its debutants for the Rajya Sabha, sparking criticism from founding member and other political parties.

The decision was finalised at a meeting of the (PAC), the AAP's highest decision making body, at Arvind Kejriwal's residence. The meeting was attended by an overwhelming majority of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs.

Three seats from will fall vacant by the end of this month when the tenure of members Janardhan Dwivedi, and end.

It would be for the first time that the AAP, which officially has 66 members in the 70-member Assembly including some dissidents, will elect members to the The has no presence in the House.

Deputy Manish Sisodia, announcing the names of the three nominees, said party convenor wanted a "mix" of people from outside and those already associated with the party.

He said wanted to nominate people who have contributed in the field of media, economics, law and academics and thus "18 such big names were considered".

" has not only been working for the party since the very beginning but has also had a contribution in the fight against corruption," he said.

Sisodia said Narain Gupta, a former of the of India, was an expert on taxation who had been keeping a "close eye" on how the hastily implemented the Goods and Services Tax.

An alumnus of University's Shri Ram College of Commerce, Narain has been on the Board of -- an amalgam of 164 in 116 countries.

Sisodia said Sushil had contributed in the education and health sectors in and "He provides free education to 15,000 children."

The selection of the nominees, particularly Sushil Gupta, did not well with Vishwas, who expressed his disappointment over not being considered for the of Parliament and said he was being "punished" for speaking the truth.

"I congratulate (Sushil) for working with Sisodia for the last 40 years, with for 12 years, with party workers for seven years and for party legislators for the last five years,

"For the last one-and-a-half years, be it the PAC or my elder brother Arvind's decision on issues like surgical strike, taking a soft stand on terrorists, his silence on ticket distribution and JNU...whatever truth I spoke, I have been punished today," he said.

Vishwas' supporters had picketed the party office demanding that he be sent to Parliament.

Clearly blaming for the decision not to nominate him, he said nothing happens in the without Kejriwal's consent. "It is impossible for anyone to survive in the party by speaking against you."

Sisodia, however, said there was no discussion in the party over Vishwas' nomination. "There were discussions in the media, not among the party members," said Sisodia, whose personal friendship with poet-activist Vishwas goes a long way back.

The Congress, the BJP and the Swaraj Abhiyan of former leader too criticized the

said Sushil resigned from the because the promised him a nomination.

"On November 28, Sushil came to submit his resignation. Less than 40 days. Less said the better! Otherwise, Sushil is a good man known for his charity," he said.

Sushil Gupta's nomination also triggered an angry reaction from "Speechless, ashamed and numb," he tweeted.

BJP hit out at Kejriwal, saying he had "betrayed" the people of " came to power seeking to fight corruption. Now, he is sending two to the He has betrayed not only but also the whole country."

