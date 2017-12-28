AC Milan claim spot in Coppa Italia semis

Patrick Cutrone's overtime goal gave AC a 1-0 victory over Inter in the quarterfinals of the

It was the ninth goal of the season for the 19-year-old Cutrone, the club's leading scorer, while Suso picked up his eight assist of the campaign here on Wednesday, reports

The derby win in front of 50,000 at the San Siro was a much-needed boost for AC Milan, who sit 11th in table, 16 points behind third-place Inter.

said beforehand that his side were treating the match like a final.

The Rossoneri generated the first scoring a chance, a Giacomo Bonaventura header in the 18th minute that Inter stopped.

Inter thought they had taken the lead in the 24th minute when keeper - playing in lieu of injured brother - mishandled a shot by and the ball landed in the net.

But after consulting the video replay, the referee disallowed the goal for an offside infraction.

The sides traded chances in the second half. kicked the ball straight at Donnarumma after taking a perfect cross from Mauro Icardi, while Milan's Giacomo Bonaventura fired over the cross-fire after a poor clearance by Handanovic.

racheted up the pressure in the final minutes of regulation and carried that intensity over into extra time.

In the 105th minute Suso beat defender and delivered a perfect ball to Cutrone in the area.

AC will face Lazio, the winners on Tuesday over Fiorentina, in a two-leg semifinal.

