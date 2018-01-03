Action against Hafeez Saeed not under US pressure, says Pakistan

on Wednesday rejected the notion that the country has acted against due to pressure from the US, saying that all action against the terror attacks mastermind was under the ambit of the country's own anti-terror operations.

Dastagir, in an interview with Urdu, said that although a number of organisations have been banned internationally, would assess the situation and take steps accordingly.

"Action against is being carried out in light of a well thought out strategy for a safer where terrorists are never able to gun down school children ever again," Dastagir said during the interview.

"It is not that we will take up arms against our own country, that time has passed," he said, adding that will now take calculated decisions.

Saeed is accused of masterminding the 2008 terror attacks that left over 160 people dead, including foreigners.

Discussing the recent rift between and the US, the termed Trump's tweet as a "point of view".

"Instead of learning counter-terrorism from Pakistan, the US is cursing us," he said.

He added that there had been positive dialogue between and the US in the past few months but the relationship was given "a negative colour on the public level".

Dastagir also accused of playing an "indirect role" in the deteriorating relationship between and the US.

The Defence Minister's statements come a day after confirmed suspension of $255 million in military aid to

Military aid to was cut after Trump, in a tweet, accused of "lies & deceit".

--IANS

ahm/sac

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)