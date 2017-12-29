Action will be taken against guilty in Mumbai fire: MoS Home

of State for Home Gangaram on Friday said those responsible for the fire in a rooftop restaurant in -- in which 14 persons were killed and at least 55 others injured -- will have to face action.

"The Kamala Mills fire is a very unfortunate incident. The and BMC (BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation) will surely inquire into the incident and strict action will be taken against the guilty," said.

The said he talked to Maharashtra Chief to take stock of the situation. "Spoke with CM Maharashtra Fadnavisji... Gave an assurance for all possible help from central government," tweeted.

Fourteen persons, including a young woman celebrating her birthday, were asphyxiated, and at least 55 others injured in the deadly blaze that broke out in the Kamala Mills compound, in Mumbai's Lower Parel area, early on Friday. It quickly spread to another pub and a restaurant in the vicinity virtually trapping over 200 people on the premises.

More than 12 fire tenders were rushed to fight the blaze which was brought under control around 6.30 a.m. Most of the deaths were due to asphyxiation.

