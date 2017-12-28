Activist sleeps outside in cold to raise homelessness awareness

A community activist slept outside in cold weather in an effort to raise awareness for the city's homeless population.

The lowest temperature outside in was around minus 19 degree Celsius while the wind chill dropped to minus 28 degree Celsius on Wednesday morning.

"There's not enough help being done, especially during the winter time," Sun-Times quoted community activist as saying, reported.

Holmes took breaks from sleeping to pacing back and forth in the area to keep the blood moving, Sun-Times reported.

The forecast Wednesday's high at minus 12 degree Celsius.

The weather service is warning residents in northern and northwest of an "excessive cold risk" and "dangerously low" temperatures and wind chills through early Wednesday. And the excessive risk will remain in effect at least through

The 2015 census indicated there were more than 82,200 homeless in Chicago, the third largest city by population in the US.

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)