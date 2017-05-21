If music is haram, why not Saudi sword-dance, Adnan Sami asks Muslim clergy

Singer has questioned Muslim clerics how "music is haram" after news surfaced online of US joining in traditional male-only sword dance in

Sharing a video clip of the dance, Adnan, who is of Pakistani origin and is now an Indian citizen, tweeted on Sunday: "Dear Muslim clerics, you all claim in Islam. This is This is song and dance by its royalty! Where are your fatwas now?"

"Ps -- Oh yeah and Trump is in there too. You know, the one who came up with the Muslim travel ban."

One of his followers wrote: "This is their traditional Arabic dance."

To which, Adnan replied: "Oh so that is okay then? It suddenly becomes 'halal'? Selective convenience."

Another user wrote: "Dear Sami Sabh, Saudia is not Islam. If you want to understand Islam, read You can find yourself... in Quran, "

In that case, Adnan asked him to show "the surat or aayat in the where it says 'Music is haram'... Answer is nowhere!"

One even asked: "'Music is nutrient for the soul'... These are the sayings of musicians or people related to music, so why don't you prove it?"

Adnan said: "We prove it by the peace and harmony we bring to the souls of people all the time who listen to music!"

Four years ago, Adnan had asked a similar question when was issued against drummer Farah Deeba, guitarist Aneeka Khalid and vocalist-guitarist Noma Nazir.

He had tweeted: "Outraged by against Kashmiri girl band. If music was haram, then why does have a Anthem with music?"



President Donald Trump holds a sword and sways with traditional dancers during a welcome ceremony at Murabba Palace, Saturday, May 20 in Riyadh. Photo: AP/PTI