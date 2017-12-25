Afghan army kills 15 militants interrupting power cords

At least 15 militants, involved in interruption of and damaging power pylons, were killed following an air raid in an province, said on Sunday.

"An air-supported clearance operation on Sunday, launched by army Corps Tander 203, resulted in the death of 15 insurgents, including one of their local commanders, Fayyaz, in district, province," the ministry said in a statement, reported.

The targeted militants were involved in subversive activities in the district, including interrupting Arghundi-Ghazni power cords and wounding a who was fixing a power pylon on Saturday.

A big amount of heavy and light arms and ammunition were also seized during the clean-up operation which is still ongoing in the turbulent district.

More development would be shared with media later in the day, the statement noted.

--IANS

ahm/

