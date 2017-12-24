After 'Baahubali' I realised power of post-production: Sharad Kelkar

Sharad Kelkar, who lent his voice for Prabhas' character in Hindi version of the blockbuster "Baahubali: The Beginning" and the sequel " 2: The Conclusion" , says the made him realise the importance and power of post-production.

"For a large part of my career I knew the power of only three words - start, camera, action...after 'Baahubali' I realise the power of fourth word - start, camera, action, post production," said Sharad at the International Animation and VfX Awards, 24FPS Awards.

"Initially, when I was shooting for movies such as 'Baahubali', I used to wonder how can I modulate voice and tone by looking at actors delivering dialogues in front of a green screen. It was when we saw the first cut of the that I realised the power of VFX. It brought life to the character, the story and is a living character itself," he added.

The awards ceremony was held here on Friday where Sharad received an award for his versatile performance.

Sharad has dubbed in Hindi for a number of Hollywood films which include "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes", "Guardians of the Galaxy", "Mad Max: Fury Road", "Exodus: Gods and Kings", "X-Men: Apocalypse", "Moana" and "XXX: Return of Xander Cage".

