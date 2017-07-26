Air India to reinvent menu with wines, mocktails for premium passengers

In a bid to lure more passengers, national passenger carrier on Tuesday said that it will introduce a new menu for its international first and business class segments.

According to the airline's spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar, the airline will reinvent its existing menu by introducing regional dishes, more varieties of wine and mocktails

Apart from new dishes, the airline intends to give a "refresher training" in Indian cuisine to its chefs, who are stationed at various international cities.

"We will showcase new menu with regional dishes, new and several other changes during an exhibition which will be held in September," Kumar said.

"The final menu will be decided and pressed into service from the winter schedule from October end."

The move assumes significance as the airline earns 65 per cent of its total revenue from international operations.